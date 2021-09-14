Youth mental health conversation features Las Vegas Raider Solomon Thomas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Community leaders came together Tuesday evening in support of mental wellness in teens and children.

Community advocates were also on hand to talk about the importance of mental health and how vital it is to get help.

Las Vegas Raider Solomon Thomas was there to share his personal story with young adults along with Raiders’ therapist Dr. Sheldon A. Jacobs who facilitated a question and answer session with students.

“I think a lot of primetime athletes have come out and let people know that they are just like everybody else. Mental health doesn’t discriminate…no matter how much money you have or how successful or famous,” said Thomas.

Among the organizations on hand, the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, Hope Means Nevada, Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, and Thomas’ Defensive Line Foundation.

Each of the nonprofit organizations in attendance at Tuesday’s event were given $10,000 by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.