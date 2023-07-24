LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A four-day workshop is now taking place to empower our youth looking to make a change. It’s all put on by Make the Road Nevada as part of their Youth Power Project.

The “Youth Leadership Academy” workshop is for people 14 to 21 years old, coming up with topics they want to see addressed in our community and how to solve them.

Ais Rivera, 17, is participating in the workshop, hoping to make a difference.

“What interested me is that I’m an immigrant so learning about these just helped me figure out how to help my fellow youth and to help my parents because we’re first generation,” Rivera said.

Youth organizer Kathia Sotelo said this is the second time she’s hosted this type of event as she saw the need to take action grow.

Participants in the Youth Leadership Academy at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center on Monday. (KLAS)

“I see a lot of young people that want to do this. They want to fight and advocate for their community, but there’s not enough opportunities we as adults create for them,” Sotelo said. “So, the interest is there, it’s just up to us to create spaces for them to do this.”

For 18-year-old Flor Diaz, she says immigrant and LGBTQ rights, economic justice and education reform are just a few of the topics being discussed in the 4-day workshop.

“The school-to-prison pipeline, that’s really important to me because I’m really about how everyone should have equal amount of education and how it should be free,” Diaz said. “I’m very glad that I have this opportunity to be at this workshop because it does cover a lot of information on immigration and LGBTQ issues, and I think that’s very important.”

Rivera said he’s learning about empowerment and collaborative efforts with others to take action against Asian hate.

“I saw a lot of people who looked like me getting abused and hurt and I didn’t know what to do as a youth, so I found out about this program and they taught me how to advocate and organize events and how to further help my community,” Rivera said.

Rivera is inviting anyone to come and join in on their conversations and to help shape a better future.

“If you guys want to get involved, just let anyone of us know and we’ll help you get involved,” Rivera said.

Kathia Sotelo leads a discussion Monday at the Youth Leadership Academy. (KLAS)

The workshop runs until July 27. Sessions are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center.

The workshop is free and open to ages 14-21, regardless of their background or experience level.

Here are the topics as followed:

Monday: Social justice and LGBTQ

Tuesday: Education and school-to-prison pipeline

Wednesday: Racial/Immigrant and housing justice

Thursday: Economic and future.

For more information, contact Kathia Sotelo to learn more at 702-983-0508.