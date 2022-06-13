LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ backyard escape Lee Canyon has announced the return of both Youth Adventure Days and Mountain Fest.

Youth Adventure Days will be held every Friday starting June 17 until August 5. Young adventures between the ages of 7 and 12 will participate in different activities including wildlife identification, archery, disc golf, and more.

Healthy snacks will be provided and Lee Canyon reminds participants to wear sturdy shoes and sun protection and to pack a light jacket.

Youth Adventure Days will go from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with an 8:30 a.m. check in time. Those interested can sign up on Lee Canyon’s website.

Visitors at Lee Canyon’s Mountain Fest (Source: Lee Canyon)

Visitors at Lee Canyon’s Mountain Fest (Source: Lee Canyon)

Visitors at Lee Canyon’s Mountain Fest (Source: Lee Canyon)

Visitors at Lee Canyon’s Mountain Fest (Source: Lee Canyon)

Visitors at Lee Canyon’s Mountain Fest (Source: Lee Canyon)

Mountain Fest will also be returning to Lee Canyon. Free Admission will be offered to visitors for a full day of mountain activities, including live music, food trucks, vendor booths, and more.

Axe Throwing will be set up in order to raise funds for the Mount Charleston Volunteer Fire Department. Participants can try to hit special targets in order to be entered into grand prize raffles.

Mountain Fest will be held on Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with some local bands playing live music starting at 12 p.m. on the outdoor stage.

Participants can also register in advance for the Birdies and Beers Disc Golf Tournament. The activity includes great giveaways and fun challenges. Participants who are over 21 can enjoy a craft beer station every 4th tee. All entrants will receive a commemorative Mountain Fest stainless steel pint tumbler.

For more information and to register for the disc golf tournament, interested parties can visit this link.

Note: No coolers nor outside alcohol is allowed. Please keep lawn chairs and personal items small and portable. Dogs are not permitted inside any building, including the beer garden area. Dogs are to remain on leashes .