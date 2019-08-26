You’re off work, but you’re still on the computer, Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — How many times do you say this to yourself in a week: “There’s an hour of my life I’m never getting back.”

If you regret every hour of free time spent in front of a computer, just say it 11 times now. And that’s if you’re just an average person in Nevada. At an hour and 36 minutes a day, Nevadans aren’t even in the Top 10 nationwide for leisure time on a computer. Nevada ranks No. 15.

Sure, there’s lots to see on YouTube … and even your favorite news website. But that 96 minutes of leisure time doesn’t even count the hours Nevadans spend on computers while at work.

Alaska residents spend nearly three hours a day on their computers. We get that. But people in Arkansas (2 hours, 9 minutes) and Mississippi (2 hours, 7 minutes) could probably find something else to do. Arizonans ranked No. 7 at 1 hour, 46 minutes.

Delaware residents set a better example, ranking last at 43 minutes per day.

More interesting details are available in the full survey produced by verizonspecials.com.