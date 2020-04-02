CCSD Superintendent Jara: ‘Working hard to find a way to recognize our graduating seniors’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everyday life for people in a big way, but it’s not just the daily life of people that looks and feels different. Future events and plans are also being affected.

High School seniors within the Clark County School District know better than anyone. That is why CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara is has a special message that will hopefully ease the minds of thousands of teens.

“Your principals and I are working hard to find a way to recognize our graduating seniors for your phenomenal accomplishments. We do not yet have all the answers, but we are committed to finding a way for you to graduate from CCSD and your specific high school. We will keep you informed as plans progress, and thank you for your patience.”

Dr. Jara went on to say, “the students of the Class of 2020 are fighters and are committed to finishing strong, and that’s what we will do together!”

To watch Dr. Jara’s full message to the Class of 2020, go here.