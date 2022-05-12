LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders tight end player Darren Waller spoke with 8 News Now’s Jon Tritsch as he prepares to host the 2nd Annual “Concert To Shine On.”

Thursday’s private event will help raise proceeds to benefit Waller’s outreach programs at the Darren Waller Foundation and is being held at Club Liquid at Aria.

The Raiders player opened up the charitable foundation back in 2020.

The foundation’s mission is to equip youth to avoid and overcome addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Waller says he dealt with his own battles of addiction five years ago.

“Your journey doesn’t have to look perfect. I’ve been arrested three times, I’ve been suspended on every level of athletics I’ve ever played on. Somehow I am still here. I decided to make a decision to do right by myself first and once I can do right by me, then I can do right by other people as well,” Waller tells 8 News Now.

