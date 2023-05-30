LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over the holiday weekend, first responders stayed busy on area lakes including Lake Havasu south of the Davis Dam and Lake Mohave. On Saturday, the quick actions of responders might have saved the life of a young girl.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said its Division of Boating and Dive Rescue Team along with River Medical Paramedics responded to calls of a missing child in the swimming area near London Bridge Beach.

By the time responders arrived, the 8-year-old California girl had been found and someone was already performing CPR on her.

Deputies said the girl was swimming in the designated area when some older children lost sight of her. Family members and other people in the area began searching for her in the water. Someone found the girl in approximately four feet of water.

After life-saving CPR, responders took the girl to Havasu Regional Medical Center in “extremely critical condition.”