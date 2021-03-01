Young CCSD students return to classrooms for first time in nearly a year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For some Clark County School District students it will be their first time ever in a classroom as thousands return to in-person learning Monday morning.

In this first phase, students in pre-k through third grade will be back in classroom under a hybrid plan.

Due to the pandemic, there will be some differences in this first day for parents and students. Parents will not be able to walk students to their classrooms.

Jennifer Zisman, a CCSD parent, who has a child in kindergarten, is looking forward to her son having in-person instruction.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s very difficult. He is often online five times a day. He gets into playing with his toys and you have to get him back online. It’s a hard concept especially for a 5-year-old,” she said.

Her son’s class size is reduce to the pandemic and he will have two teachers. One will be in-person in the classroom and the other will be virtually until he returns to school full-time in April.

Another parent, Ari O’Brien, said she is excited for her 8-year-old to get back in a classroom. Her daughter, Addie, attends Garehime Elementary School and is also looking forward to it.

“Very, very, very, very and 100 more verys [sic] excited,” she said.

She will attend classes on Monday and Tuesday and then continue her studies from home Wednesday through Friday.

“It’ll be nice for her to be able to interact with the teacher in person and see other students,” O’Brien said.