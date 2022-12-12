LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 11-year-old boy battling brain cancer is on a mission to be sworn in by as many law enforcement agencies as possible.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel was sworn in as an honorary officer for more than 50 law enforcement agencies, including the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at the FBI’s National Academy Session.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel sworn in by 50 law enforcement agencies (Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Daniel of Pearland, Texas is pursuing this ambitious goal to raise awareness of childhood cancers and to honor the memory of another young Texan and law enforcement supporter who died from the disease in 2019.

The young girl was Abigail Arias, 7, who was given honorary badge number 758 and is known as Officer Abigal by her hometown department in Freeport, Texas.

Daniel has been gathering honorary credentials from hundreds of police and sheriff’s departments trying to reach the same number on Abigail’s badge, 758.

This National Academy Session allowed DJ to be sworn in by agencies across the U.S. from Alaska to Florida, and even across the Atlantic Ocean to the United Kingdom.

List of participating agencies from the FBI’s National Academy Session 284 (Credit: FBI.gov)

“DJ Daniel’s journey brings unity to all law enforcement agencies, and the FBI National Academy is the ideal setting to demonstrate collective strength,” FBI Dallas Special Agent Deborah Michaels, who serves as a counselor for this National Academy Session said. “We are proud to be a part of DJ’s mission.”

Before being sworn in by the agencies, FBI Director Christopher Wray met with Daniel and his family to give him his honorary FBI special agent credentials.