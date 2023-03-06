LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who “brazenly stole items” from a retail business could be heard telling an employee, “you will never catch me,” while laughing, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said in a news release.

The theft allegedly occured sometime in January at a business located on the 2000 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard, north of Sahara Avenue. The news release said an employee “filmed the theft.”

Police released a very short video and photos Monday of the suspect.

Police release photo of a retail theft suspect. (Credit: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metropolitan police urge anyone with information on the suspect or incident to contact their Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or go to this link.