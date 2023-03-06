LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who “brazenly stole items” from a retail business could be heard telling an employee, “you will never catch me,” while laughing, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said in a news release.
The theft allegedly occured sometime in January at a business located on the 2000 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard, north of Sahara Avenue. The news release said an employee “filmed the theft.”
Police released a very short video and photos Monday of the suspect.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police urge anyone with information on the suspect or incident to contact their Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or go to this link.