‘You want to keep your children safe’: Parent, doctor weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine for kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– After The FDA cleared low-dose shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 11 years old Friday, a local parent and doctor spoke to 8 News Now about what’s next.

David Kohlmeier’s top priority is keeping his three kids healthy.

“The bottom line is you want to keep your children safe,” he said.

Kohlmeier and his wife are both vaccinated against COVID-19 and do their best to protect their family, which is why Friday’s authorization of Pfizer’s shot for young children sparked a serious conversation.

“I’m for the shot,” Kohlmeier explained. “But I’m also a little bit nervous.”

US regulators paved the way for kids’ sized doses; a third of what adults get.

A few more hurdles remain, as advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are set to discuss detailed recommendations Tuesday.

A final decision by CDC Director Rochelle Wolensky is expected shortly afterward, and up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for shots in arms by the end of next week.

Dr. Christina Madison, Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice at Roseman University of Health Sciences, calls this a step in the right direction.

“It’s one more milestone that we need,” Dr. Madison said. “To get to a point where we can really not just survive but thrive following this pandemic.”

She urges families to explore options as soon as they can but said anyone who’s hesitant shouldn’t be afraid to ask their doctor.

“Please make sure that you are getting your questions answered,” Dr. Madison advised. “And go to someone that you like, know and trust.”

Kohlmeier told 8 News Now he is leaning towards immunization, but no matter what, he’s just happy to have a choice.

“It’s always better to have the option,” Kohlmeier said. “Than to not have the option.”

He hopes other parents move forward with what’s best for them.

“Every family is going to make their own decision,” Kohlmeier concluded.

Dr. Madison said companies are still conducting studies to vaccinate children.

She told 8 News Now she hopes Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be available to kids six months and older by the beginning of 2022.