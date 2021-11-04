‘You never know when somebody is going to be gone’: Friends remember man gunned down at SW valley convenience store

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Friends gathered to remember Curtis Abraham Thursday night after they told 8 News Now he was killed in a random shooting in the southwest valley.

“He brought a certain aspect to everybody’s life, of happiness,” Quinten Adams said of his friend and business partner.

Curtis Abraham (KLAS)

Dozens gathered to honor the 35-year-old Thursday, in the place where Adams said Abraham was killed.

Police told 8 News Now someone opened fire in a convenience store at Jones Boulevard and Robindale Road just after midnight Thursday morning.

The suspect was later arrested after an hours-long search and barricade situation.

“We are very thankful for the public’s assistance,” LVMPD Lieutenant Ray Spencer said during a news conference. “And it was because of the public’s assistance and outpouring, that we were able to solve this case and arrest the suspect.”

While officers have not identified the suspect arrested, they said they found him thanks to a ‘tip’ from the public. He added that the suspect’s family cooperated with authorities.

This is an image from surveillance footage of the suspect. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

Spencer said the department is glad to have what they believe to be a ‘violent criminal’ off the streets, but those who loved Curtis said it doesn’t change how quickly he was taken from them.

“You never know when somebody is going to be gone tomorrow,” Adams explained. “Don’t take a text message, don’t take a phone call, don’t take anything for granted.”

However, they know the light he shined on their world will never be forgotten.

“It shows you how far one person can reach,” Adams concluded. “And what type of impact that one person can make on the world.”