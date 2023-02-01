LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One day after his arrest, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators that Nathan Chasing Horse lived at another home in North Las Vegas for six years. A man living in that neighborhood shared more about the things he saw during that time.

“They talked to us like it was nothing,” Joseph LaMantia said.

LaMantia recalled everything he saw across the street from Chasing Horse and everyone he saw outside his home.

“They would put on shows,” he said. “They had the headdresses.”

Before the 46-year-old was arrested at a home in North Las Vegas Tuesday, sources told 8 News Now Investigators he lived in a neighborhood near Aliante from 2014 to 2020.

“It was all gathering here,” he recalled of seeing Chasing Horse. “And they would go to whatever show or whatever performance they were going to.”

LaMantia, who has had his home on the street for eight years, said he saw dozens of people come and go from the house. He believes some of them were young women and girls.

“We thought daughters or family or friends,” LaMantia said. “Because you just never knew how many people, because they were always coming and going.”

While LaMantia told 8 News Now he didn’t think anything of it at the time, he connected the dots once the news of Chasing Horse’s arrest came out.

“There were so many, you really didn’t put it together,” he explained. “But now that you look back and go oh.”

He said he never would have known what could be happening behind closed doors.

“You never knew what was going on behind the scenes,” LaMantia concluded.

8 News Now did speak to several women who claimed to be victims of Chasing Horse, but none were ready for an on-camera interview.

Chasing Horse currently faces multiple counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking and is due back in court on Thursday at 8:00 a.m.