LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The countdown to the Independence Day holiday has many preparing for big celebrations across the Las Vegas valley.

Clark County wants to remind the public to keep their festivities safe this holiday by following the rules regarding fireworks.

“You Light It, We Write It” campaign

“Safe and sane” fireworks are the only type of consumer fireworks allowed in Clark County as well as surrounding cities and can only be sold from June 28, through July 4, each year.

The inter-agency “You Light It, We Write It” campaign will be active over the holiday as well. It serves to educate the public about what is allowed and what is not allowed.

Illegal fireworks fines

Depending on the jurisdiction, those caught using illegal fireworks face fines of up to $1,000 and confiscation of their illegal fireworks. In Clark County, the minimum fine for illegal fireworks is $500. Legislation approved by the state Legislature in 2021 also allows for fines of up to $10,000 for large amounts of illegal fireworks found within the community.

“We want everyone to have a fun and safe Fourth of July holiday, but illegal fireworks pose a serious threat to public safety,” Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. “They can cause fires and injuries and many people and pets are highly sensitive to the loud explosions caused by fireworks.

Where to report illegal fireworks

As part of the “You Light It, We Write It” effort, the public is asked to report usage complaints about illegal fireworks online instead of calling 911.

In 2022, the site logged 14,673 complaints from June 28 – July 4, including 11,077 on July 4.

“The Fourth of July is one of the busiest nights of the year for emergency responders and it’s important to keep 911 free to report life-threatening emergencies,” Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said. “We encourage the public to report complaints about the use of illegal fireworks in neighborhoods to the ISpy website because the data helps us track the problem.”

A complete list of professional fireworks shows across Las Vegas can be found by clicking HERE.