LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 84-year-old man is suing Sprouts, alleging that employees and security accused him of stealing an item that he had exchanged before battering and assaulting him.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, said James Chiaputti bought something from a Sprouts located in Henderson on Aug. 6 and went to a different Sprouts in the southeast valley a week later to return it because it was spoiled.

Chiaputti used an electric cart to speak to a manager near the back of the store and show his receipt for the item, after which the manager gave him a new item and told him to ride out of the store with it, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that when Chiaputti parked the cart outside the store and grabbed his cane to get out, a cashier confronted him and started screaming “You have to pay for that!”

When Chiaputti tried to explain the situation, a security officer became involved and would not allow him to leave while the cashier went to get her phone and take a picture of Chiaputti near his car, the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit, Chiaputti also tried to explain to the security guard before telling the guard to take the item while holding it out in his hand. The guard then allegedly knocked the item from his hand and pushed him to the ground, injuring him.

Chiaputti went back inside the store to complain before the manager escorted him to his car. When he and his wife returned to complain about the incident, they were told that corporate was told about it, and were later offered a $200 gift card.

Sprouts is being sued, the complaint said, for assault and battery, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and defamation.