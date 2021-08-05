“You don’t want to go through what I went through”: Woman encourages precautions after her husband, who was fully vaccinated, died of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the push to get vaccinated against COVID-19 continues in Nevada, one local woman shared her story of loss to encourage others to take precautions.

Julie Mikeworth is grieving the loss of her husband, partner, and best friend.

“This is the longest I’ve ever been away from him,” she said of her late husband, Bob. “He was the most loyal person, the most honest person you would ever meet.”

The two were married for 35 years, before COVID-19 stole Bob’s life in a matter of weeks.

“To have seen what it did to him in a short time,” Julie recounted of Bob’s illness.

Julie told 8 News Now Bob was in his 70s and considered high risk, but he was fully vaccinated; still, the virus found him and changed everything.

“I don’t think people realize what that feeling is,” Julie explained of Bob’s hospitalization. “That you are helpless; you can’t see them.”

What the Mikeworths went through is heartbreaking, but it’s also rare.

According to a recent report by the Nevada Hospitalization Report, 95% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 here in our state have not been immunized.

For a look at that report, click here.

Therefore, Julie said Bob wanted to share his story to help others understand anything can happen.

“In the end, he wanted me to let people know,” Julie lamented. “Because people need to know you can’t let your guard down.”

Now, as she learns to live without the man she loved more than anything, her message is simple: wear a mask and if you’re able, get the vaccine.

“Quit talking politics,” she exclaimed. “Quit talking this, just do it.”

She hopes no one else ever has to experience the same kind of suffering.

“You don’t want to go through what I went through,” Julie concluded.

Julie also told 8 News Now she also contracted COVID-19 but attributes her mild symptoms and quick recovery to the fact that she was fully vaccinated.