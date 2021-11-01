‘You didn’t care,’ family of toddler injured in hit-and-run crash Halloween night still in shock

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for the driver who left a toddler critically injured following a hit and run crash on Halloween night, Oct. 31.

Police say a 3-year-old Treasure Breland was crossing Doolittle Street when a white van or truck turned westbound onto Doolittle, striking her, then leaving the scene.

The incident happened steps away from the little girl’s home. Tonight her family is still in shock.

Lanodra Edwards is Breland’s aunt. She says, at around 8:20 p.m. on Halloween night, the entire family was outside having a party for the kids.

Edwards says the speed limit on Doolittle Street is only 15-miles-per-hour, but the driver was speeding.

She says she knew something was wrong when she heard a loud boom.

“You can’t even say it was a accident, because why wouldn’t you stop? You know what I’m saying? You just kept going. You didn’t care, you didn’t. You didn’t care if she was alive. You didn’t care about nothing,” Lanodra Edwards, child’s aunt said.

Edwards says she doesn’t know if the driver was a man or a woman, but the vehicle looked like a big white Ford box van, “with some stuff flapping in the back of the windows.”

Edwards says this has never happened in her community, that all the kids go to school right around the corner and that everyone knows everybody.

Breland has undergone surgery and is expected to survive.

If you have any information on that driver, please call the police.