‘You can’t think somebody could hurt a child’: Community gathers to remember 2-year-old Amari Nicholson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens gathered for a vigil Wednesday to honor Amari Nicholson, as the 2-year-old’s death has shaken the entire Las Vegas community.

“You can’t think somebody could hurt a child,” Las Vegan Lilian Lemus told 8 News Now. “An innocent child like that.”

Lemus was one of many who gathered to grieve for the toddler and show support.

“We brought candles and felt like we had to do our part,” vigil organizer Erica McCoy said. “To help the rest of the community out.”

Many also wanted to make sure others speak up for children in similar situations.

“If you see it, I know it might not be something you want to do,” fellow vigil organizer Nichole Grossman said, speaking to anyone who sees a child being harmed or abused. “But it’s something that you need to do, because if not, this is where we are, this is the outcome.”

Those who organized the event didn’t know Amari, but hope their presence shows anyone who loved him that every person there was behind them.

“As a community, I think Las Vegas has become more united,” Lemus said. “And we’re here to support, we are here to just be together.”

However, above anything else, they said every balloon, flower and message left is for Amari.

He may be gone, but Las Vegas will never forget him.

“I’m sorry baby boy,” Grossman said, speaking to Amari. “And I hope you are resting very easy and very much in peace.”

If you know of a child in an abusive situation, you can call the Clark County Child Protection Hotline at (702)-399-0081 or file an online report HERE.

You can also call the LVMPD Abuse and Neglect Detail at (702)-828-3364, or CLICK HERE.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE. For a list of local, domestic violence resources, CLICK HERE.