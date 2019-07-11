You can get gas for 60 cents during Terrible Herbst celebration

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To celebrate its 60th year in business, Terrible Herbst is selling gas for 60 cents a gallon for 2 hours every Thursday through Aug. 29 at a location that will change weekly.

Each Thursday starting today and running for 7 weeks, the promotion will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Terrible’s will select one store location for the 60-cent gas promotion. The company’s app will notify consumers of the location an hour ahead of the start of the promotion.

The promotion is the company’s way of saying “thank you” to loyal customers by “Rolling back the time to 1959.”

More information is available at terribleherbst.com.