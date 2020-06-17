You can become a “Storm Spotter” for the National Weather Service

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You may have heard me mention the term “Junior Weather Buddy” when talking about stuff that weather nerds might enjoy.

Did you know there’s a program offered by the National Weather Service that will help you help them when dangerous storms threaten

You can be an extra set of eyes and ears when Mother Nature’s stirring up trouble in the sky.

The Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service is offering free training on how to become what they call a “Skywarn Spotter.”

The Weather Service’s Andy Gorelow says, “For all the technology we have – radar, satellite – we need to know what’s going on on the ground, and that’s where the spotter comes in. They are extremely important to us. Because we don’t know how large the hail is, we don’t know if there’s any damage being done. We don’t know if there’s flash flooding. So we rely heavily on weather spotters to give us this information.”

The online training is tomorrow night at 6pm. When you sign up you’ll get an email with a link to the session that Andy says will last up to two hours, you’ll learn about severe weather phenomena and how, when, and what to report!

If you want to become a Skywarn Spotter, here’s the link to sign up:

https://forms.gle/1dr6sdSrPmJ9mNEr5

Just so you know, the social media platform they’ll be using for the class caps the number of attendees at around 250, so if too many people sign up, they’ll offer another class and we’ll be sure to keep you posted.