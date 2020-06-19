You Bet Your Ice challenge for Alzheimer’s disease

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The start of summer marks the longest day of the year, and for caregivers of people living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, every day can feel long and exhausting.

The Alzheimer’s Association chooses the first day of summer, Saturday, June 20, as its annual Longest Day fundraiser to shine a light on the debilitating brain disease and the toll it takes on everyone who cares for them.

On Good Day Las Vegas, Sherry Swensk speaks with Las Vegan, Kat Hartley, a longtime volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association, who is part of a unique fundraising challenge this year called, “You Bet Your Ice” Alzheimer’s Caregiving is Tough!