LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing charges after he allegedly punched, strangled, and shot at his girlfriend and her 12-year-old daughter.

Eddie Radon was taken into custody on Thursday, April 13, around 11:30 p.m. after the woman and her daughter were able to escape the home and call the police.

According to the arrest report, the woman whose name was redacted, told police Radon was drinking alcohol and became upset when she told him they couldn’t afford to go to California for the weekend. The victim said he became even angrier and accused her of cheating on him when she later refused to shower with him.

The woman said Radon grabbed a handgun, pointed it at her, put her in a headlock, threw her to the ground, punched her in the face, and then began to strangle her, the report said.

He told her “You are going to die tonight,” according to police documents.

Radon and the woman had been in a relationship for six months. The woman told police she pleaded with him to let her say goodbye to her daughter and once she got into her daughter’s bedroom, she shut the door and leaned against it to prevent him from coming in.

When police later gathered evidence at the scene, there were 28 bullet impacts in the home the two shared, most in the bedroom door. The report said the woman believed the only reason they weren’t struck is that she was sitting down and her daughter was hiding behind a dresser.

The documents said eventually Radon broke down the door and pointed his AR-15 rifle at them forcing them outside the home. While the neighbors confronted Radon and tried to calm him, the woman and her daughter fled in a car.

Radon does have a criminal history. According to the arrest report, police said he is prohibited from possessing firearms for a kidnapping case in which he was found guilty in 2014.

Police said during a search of the home, five handguns and an AR-15 were recovered and impounded.

Radon is facing the following felony charges: