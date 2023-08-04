LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire officials expect the York Fire, which bombarded the Las Vegas valley with smoke earlier in the week, to be entirely contained by the middle of August.

The latest communication from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group announced that the 93,000-acre blaze burning near the border of California and Nevada had been 85% contained. The York Fire, named so due to its starting point in the New York Mountains, has an estimated containment date of August 14.

The fire, fueled by brush and timber, is currently being battled by 423 firefighters. Recent rainfall had proven to be helpful for crews battling the blaze, as the York Fire had started to recede from Nevada on Wednesday, according to Clark County officials.

The cause of the York Fire is still under investigation.