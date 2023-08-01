LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As the York Fire continues to spread, it’s threatening Joshua trees in the Mojave Desert, a native tree in California and Nevada.

Brendan Cummings is the conservation director for the Center of Biological Diversity working to protect Joshua trees in California.

“I’ve become very familiar with the ecology as well as the threats facing Joshua trees, but the western species as well as the eastern Joshua tree which is the one burning up at the Mojave Preserve at the moment,” said Cummings.

“Since 2005 Across the Mojave, California and Nevada and other portions, more acreage has burned in that single year than the past 25 years combined,” explained Cummings. ” Part of the reason for this change is climate but also invasive grasses so the desert historically was inflammable.”

Cummings said this isn’t the first fire time a wildfire has posed a danger to Joshua trees in the area. The Dome fire in 2020 burned 4,000 acres and killed an estimated 1.3 million Joshua trees.

“This (York) fire is almost twice the size of that, this fire is burning in Joshua tree woodland but also in other areas so it’s a little less clear, but this fire has probably killed thousands of Joshua trees.

While Joshua trees do resprout after a fire, the recovery process can be slow as these types of trees are prone to drought and small animals eat off the bark.

“One of the distinctive things about Joshua trees is the trunks are the leaves sort of fold down and create a curtain or skirt along the Joshua tree trunk and for young trees that are really close to ground level and ground fires will burn up that skirt and incinerate the tree killing the growing portions of the plant that’s essential,” added Cummings. “For adult trees, if it’s a small ground fire because of the more flammable covering of old leaves has largely fallen off, the bark is a little more resilient so there less likely to die, but with the weather we have now the flames are just up high and burning the top of these trees.”

Public Information officer Marc Peebles with California Incident Team 13, overseeing the York fire says the recent rain has helped slow down the flames.

“That 15 to 20 minutes of rain took some heat out of the fire which allowed firefighters to get in and get a direct attack on the fire of course,” said Peebles.

Cummings recommends active restoration efforts will help preserve Joshua trees.

According to Cummings, most Joshua trees are about 100-200 years old. With occasional trees that may reach 300 to 400 years old and the biggest Joshua tree in Nevada is 500 to 600 years old.

According to the Mojave National Preserve’s website, the preserve is also home to 50 known species of mammals.