LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The York Fire was still burning Monday, four days after its start, and climbed to 77,000 acres with no containment, according to fire officials Monday.

National Parks Service staff said the fire was discovered Friday at noon at the Mojave National Preserve lands in San Bernardino County, California. It crossed into Nevada on Sunday.

According to the National Park Service, the winds caused the fire to spread “rapidly and unpredictably.” Though the flames were south of Las Vegas, weather conditions brought the smoke and haze to the Valley area.

The Environmental Protection Agency listed the air condition as “moderate” for the Las Vegas area, and the National Weather Service deemed it “unhealthy.”

“The exposure can cause itchy eyes, burning, and sinus congestion,” said Dr. Christopher Choi, a doctor at the Concierge Wellness Center, adding that people who have asthma and COPD can find their symptoms exacerbated.

Choi said to avoid being outside and wear a mask. As a precaution, he advised asthmatic patients to use an inhaler before going outside.

He also said to purify air indoors by changing air conditioning filters and to consider investing in HEPA filters.

According to Nevada State Police, state route 164 and US 95 had been reopened by 10:00 p.m. on Sunday and there were no evacuations for nearby residents.