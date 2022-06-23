LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A tranquil yoga event turned into a frantic scramble to stay dry earlier this week during a Metro police community event, and a video caught the event for everyone to enjoy.

The Metro police Enterprise Area Command, which covers the southwest Las Vegas valley south of Warm Springs Road, put on a “Yoga with a Cop” event on Monday evening at Exploration Peak Park at 9275 S. Buffalo Dr.

Organizers forgot to check the sprinkler schedule, and shower came suddenly. Some of the barefoot participants weren’t ready. Some used yoga mats as umbrellas.

In the end, it provided a good laugh for all involved, and probably a community event more memorable than most.