YMCA taking registration for summer camps, other camps await governor’s direction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are just two full weeks of school left for Clark County students before the summer break starts. Some families may be wondering what summer camp options are available.

Clark County and the city of Las Vegas have yet to open registration for summer camps and are awaiting direction from Governor Steve Sisolak.

However, the YMCA has opened registration for its annual summer camp but there will be fewer slots for children and and increased sanitation measures.

The organization will decrease the number of students per teacher to a 1 to 10 ratio. There will be curbside drop-off, all kids will receive a health test, daily temperature check and parents must sign off that the child has been symptom free for the past 72 hours.

“We are decreasing those camp sizes dramatically. So, we are looking at about 50 percent of what we would take in typically to ensure small groups and safety measures are in place,” said Erica Stegall, YMCA.

Even with those operations in place, the group has an emergency plan if the worst happens. If a child or staff member tests positive, there is a emergency response plan that includes communication to those who were exposed and a deep cleaning of the facility

“We are working closely with the CDC, with the Southern Nevada Health District, also our licensing agency with in Nevada to make sure all of those practices and measures are in place,” Stegall said.

The YMCA says if the governor extends stay at home orders they will adjust their registration and money will be refunded.

The staff of YMCA Southern Nevada starts planning for camp activities a year in advance. This year’s theme is 2020 Blast to the Past.