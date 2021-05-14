YMCA of Southern Nevada says masks no longer required for those fully vaccinated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The YMCA of Southern Nevada announced Friday that masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated individuals at their locations, indoors or outdoors.

“Following updated federal and state guidance, effective immediately, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear a face covering while indoors or outdoors of the YMCA,” said the YMCA organization in social media post on Twitter.

