YMCA providing child care services during fall semester, financial assistance available

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The YMCA of Southern Nevada will be offering child care services to students taking who are doing distance learning this fall.

Y Cares will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to children from 5 to 15 years old. It begins Monday, Aug. 24. The weekly rate is $150 a week with a $30 daily drop-in rate. Households with multiple children will get a sibling discount of 50% for each additional child.

The Y is also offering financial assistance for families in need. Families who qualify will get a 50% discount and three of the four Y locations will provide free lunches.

The Y said it will also have an program that will provide fun, character-building activities with an educational enrichment component.

Character Academy: Encourages social and emotional development while building upon the Y’s Character Values (Honesty, Caring, Respect and Responsibility.)

Enrichment Centers: Y Cares is a holistic program that includes Arts, Humanities, STEM, Literacy and Physical Education.

Learning Centers: Caring staff provide academic support, specialized engagement and direction to complete class assignments.

Activity Zones: Brain breaks are important! The Y’s Basketball Gyms, Rockwall (where applicable), Youth Sports Complex, Parks, Playgrounds and so much more are available to keep children active when not engaged in learning.

Zoom Rooms: Quiet space will be staffed to support children participating in their scheduled distance education.

The Y is also following health and safety guideline, you can get more information on the child care progam here.