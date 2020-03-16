YMCA of Southern Nevada closes Las Vegas facilities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — YMCA has announced the closure of facilities all across the Las Vegas Valley. In a message to members, staff, volunteers and program participants, the YMCA of Southern Nevada said the move was “out of an abundance of caution.”

All four Las Vegas facilities will be shut down starting Monday, March 16. More information will be shared in the coming days about when they plan to reopen.

YMCA branches will also pause all classes and programs. If you already purchased a program in March, you will be given a system credit when the Y reopens. In addition, you will receive the remainder of that month at no cost.