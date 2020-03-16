Breaking News
MGM Resorts will temporarily close properties on Tuesday, March 17

YMCA of Southern Nevada closes Las Vegas facilities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — YMCA has announced the closure of facilities all across the Las Vegas Valley. In a message to members, staff, volunteers and program participants, the YMCA of Southern Nevada said the move was “out of an abundance of caution.”

All four Las Vegas facilities will be shut down starting Monday, March 16. More information will be shared in the coming days about when they plan to reopen.

YMCA branches will also pause all classes and programs. If you already purchased a program in March, you will be given a system credit when the Y reopens. In addition, you will receive the remainder of that month at no cost.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories