YMCA providing a safe space for teenagers to have fun, learn life skills

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Centennial Hills YMCA is hosting a series of programs dedicated to teenagers. The community center decided to offer the three programs after the area saw a rise in teen crime back in 2017.

The goal of the program is to provide a safe and productive space for teenagers to talk about mental health, learn life skills, and have some fun with their peers.

The teens are directly involved in choosing which topics they want to take on.

“Come to do something that’s productive. Something that develops them into tomorrow’s community leaders, requires that they are at the helm of the decision-making process, from building the framework all the way through execution,” said Jordan Sommaggio, Youth Development Director, YMCA.

The programs are held on the first and the third Saturday of each month.

There is a fee, but the YMCA says financial assistance is available.