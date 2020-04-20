YMCA distributes free meals to children through curbside pickup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — YMCA locations across the valley are distributing free meals to those 18 years and under through a curbside pickup.

The meals come from Clark County School District’s Food Service Department. They are given out Monday through Friday from 11 a.m to 1 p.m., while supplies last.

Parents can also receive meals, but they have to be in the car with the child.

Individuals that pick up meals do not have to be YMCA members to participate.

This will be a “grab-and-go” method where staff will meet participants at each facility’s front door.

YMCA distribution sites:

YMCA Durango Hills, 3521 N Durango Drive

YMCA Heinrich, 4141 Meadows Lane

YMCA Centennial Hills, 6601 N Buffalo Drive