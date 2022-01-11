YMCA COVID testing sites will no longer do first-come, first-served

A line of cars can be seen along Valley View Dr. waiting for testing.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to long lines of traffic, the three YMCA COVID-19 testing sites, it was announced Tuesday there will be new guidelines when people show up to be tested.

The sites will no longer be operating on a first-come, first-served basis. Instead, Haztech, which operates the newly opened sites will require people to show up and sign up for the current day’s waitlist. Attendees will then scan a QR code provided to them which will give the wait time. The person will receive a text when it is their turn to be tested.

Here are the locations of the three sites:

  • YMCA – Bill and Lillie Heinrich, 4141 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89107 (Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. & Sat. & Sun. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.) 
  • YMCA – Centenntial Hills, 6601 N. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89131 (7 days a week 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
  • YMCA – SkyView, 3050 E. Centennial Pkwy., N. Las Vegas, NV 89081 (Mon. – Sat. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. – closed Sunday)

Anyone with questions can call 1-833-949-7299. Haztech said results are usually ready in 48 to 72 hours and will be sent by email.

Additional testing sites are listed at this link.

