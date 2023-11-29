LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If Las Vegas has felt a bit more crowded lately, it’s because it is. The number of visitors passing through the Harry Reid International Airport — so far this year — has already increased by nearly 10% when compared to the same time frame in 2022. In addition, October broke a monthly record.

During the month of October, 5.47 million passengers arrived and departed from the airport compared to 5.18 million in October 2022. Nearly all of that travel comes from domestic travelers with the top Las Vegas air carrier being Southwest Airlines which transported 1.9 million passengers in and out of the Las Vegas valley.

While international travel is much smaller — 315,147 passengers in October — it was the biggest monthly number ever and a nearly 30% increase over October 2022. The Canadian low-cost carrier WestJet flew the most passengers in and out of the valley.

Clark County Director of Aviation, Rosemary Vassiliadis, said it’s a very encouraging sign of global aviation recovery.

“As 2023 passenger volume continues to outpace 2022’s levels, we are seeing the impact of our community’s growth and its evolution into the sports and entertainment capital of the world.”

November could also have big numbers with the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix taking place on the Strip in mid-November and drawing a big crowd.