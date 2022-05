LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been nicknamed “America’s Best Idea” and it is said to be where the West begins. Yellowstone National Park is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

While Yellowstone is known for its geothermal features, such as the Old Faithful geyser, there’s so much more to the national park.

Joining us to talk about how the very first national park is marking the occasion is Diane Shober with the Wyoming Office of Tourism and Native American artist Robert Martinez.