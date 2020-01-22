Yearly survey tallies 123 eagles in lakes Mead, Mohave area

LAS VEGAS (AP) – National Park Service biologists and volunteers tallied 120 bald eagles and three golden eagles during an annual survey at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on the Colorado River.

A park spokeswoman said Tuesday the number was down from January 2018, when spotters on boats using binoculars counted 137 bald and five golden eagles in an annual midwinter survey on the vast Lake Mead and Lake Mohave reservoirs.

No count was conducted in 2019 due to a U.S. federal government shutdown. The survey is part of an effort to track the population and distribution of bald eagles across the country.