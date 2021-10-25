Yearbook adviser found a career in making memories at Las Vegas Academy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Yearbooks are time capsules of your clubs, your friends and those awkward teenage years.

They’re a glimpse of high school life.

One local teacher was recently honored for making yearbooks her high school life.

Carol Medcalf is a storyteller. For nearly 30 years, she helped tell the stories of her students.

Until recently, Medcalf was yearbook adviser at Las Vegas Academy. She spent 27 years putting students’ stories on the page, working long hours on days off with her students and crafting crazy ideas and making them reality.

“It was a wonderful school where I was so happy to be around such great kids,” Medcalf said.

“The kids made it happen. I was there to oversee it, but the kids made it happen,” she said.

Some years inspired experiments.

“When it became 2000,” she recalls. “So, half of the book is one way and half is the other.”

Intentionally?

“Intentionally,” she said. “But don’t ever do it.”

But what about her own story?

Her friend Judy Allen helped tell that.

“The biggest joy for me is working with Carol all these years,” Allen said. “It’s been so much fun.”

While Medcalf taught at Las Vegas Academy, Allen worked for yearbook publisher Jostens.

They freely admit they’re “thick as thieves.”

“I always told students, I want every kid when they turn the page to suck air. ‘Oh, look at that picture,’ ” Allen said.

Last week, the picture was at Clark County Commission chambers. LVA grad and Commissioner Michael Naft honored Medcalf and Allen during National Yearbook Week.

“She’s very much aware that she misses Yearbook,” Allen said. “I’m a cheerleader for it.”

Medcalf’s bread and butter was in producing the glossy pages that will help her students remember when they were young.

As for her own yearbook, Medcalf said, “It would be a compilation of all the good that I remember. But it would probably be this thick.”