Year of the Tiger roars into Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lunar New Year celebrations are underway across the world and in Las Vegas to say goodbye to the Year of the Ox and welcome the Year of the Tiger on Feb. 1.

Most people may think of the Lunar New Year as it relates to Chinese culture but many Asian countries celebrate it. The Vietnamese culture rings in this major holiday and calls it Tet which is a short name that means Feast of the First Morning.

In Las Vegas, there are more than 40,000 Vietnamese people and that number is growing.

Lunar New Year is a time to forget the past and look forward to the upcoming year and what it could bring.

“Everyone wants the whole year happy. They have to be happy on the first day otherwise it’s not good. Everyone is happy, they will say lots of wishes to you. health, more money, everything good and happy in the Tet festival,” said Kim Dung Ho, Viet Nevada Culture.

The group Viet Nevada Culture is hosting an event Sunday, Feb. 6 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas. It’s from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and it’s free. There will be music, artwork, food, singers, traditional dress, kids games, and a Dragon dance.