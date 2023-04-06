LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Less than six months ago a new show at Wynn Las Vegas premiered to rave reviews. The show, “Awakening,” took over in the theater once occupied by the show Le Rev. Le Rev stopped performances during the pandemic shutdowns.

Now Wynn has announced “Awakening” will take an extended pause, also being called a temporary pause, beginning on April 17.

“Wynn Las Vegas will temporarily pause performances of “Awakening” to allow for an extended rehearsal period,” Wynn Las Vegas said in a statement sent to 8 News Now. “Consistent with the resort’s commitment to excellence and quality, Wynn Las Vegas is committed to bringing a superior vision of “Awakening” to audiences. The show will resume performances at the conclusion of the extended rehearsal period.”

Tickets for the show are still available on Ticketmaster through Apr. 15, but available again after June 6. 8 News Now reached out to Wynn to find out if June 6 is the end of the pause and to find out about refunds for anyone who bought or will buy tickets during that affected period.

Wynn has not responded to these requests at the time this story is being published.