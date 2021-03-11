Wynn to provide ballistic body armor to armed officers after review; woman remembers husband killed in shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Las Vegas confirmed it will provide ballistic body armor for its armed officers in a statement to 8 News Now Thursday. This comes after a murder-suicide at the resort’s employee parking garage on March 9, where a security officer was fatally shot by an employee.

The statement reads as follows:

As stated previously, Tuesday evening we commenced a review of our security protocols. As a result, we will enhance our existing protocols with a program to equip our armed officers with ballistic body armor.” Wynn Las Vegas

The wife of the security officer spoke to 8 News Now in an emotional interview Thursday. She’s asking, “who’s to blame?”

Police say the other employee involved killed 31-year-old Yoseph Almonte before killing himself.

There is sadness and anger from Almonte’s family and grief and shock from the family of the accused.

Almonte responded to a call in the employee parking garage, where Reggie Tagget was sitting in a car. Tagget was recently reported missing and a no-show from work for two days. He showed up Tuesday, using his badge to get into the garage.

The security officer was doing a welfare check, when Tagget pulled out a gun and shot him eight times in the torso.

“The guy opened the door and shot him on the torso, about eight bullets,” said Marjorie Almonte, Yoseph’s wife.

She says her husband loved helping others. We spoke with Marjorie at a Las Vegas Brazilian Jiu Jitsu gym, where Yoseph worked out several times a week. She is trying to wrap her head around all this.

Marjorie told us her husband, who was a Marine, liked working at the Wynn but told her he did not feel safe at the resort since the brawl that took place in the Encore lobby Labor Day weekend. You may remember the viral videos and photos surfacing on social media.

“They were all frustrated, especially after that brawl that happened last year at the Encore,” she shared. “They were scared because they realized this is out of control.”

She says she asked her husband about bulletproof vests after the incident.

“I told him, ‘what about a bulletproof vest,’ he said, ‘we have been asking for three years; everybody is scared,’ but the Wynn had neglected them because they say it did not look good for guests,” she shared. “It was going to be intimidating for the guests.”

Wynn made its announcement about the ballistic body armor after a security protocol review.

“That vest could have saved my husband, his life,” said Marjorie. “He would have never been dead. It wasn’t his time to go.”

She says she met Yoseph in 2018 at the Wynn resort, where she also used to work. Almonte will be buried in New York, where he is originally from. Marjorie says Wynn representatives have been in contact with her and are helping with funeral expenses.

Friends have also set up a GoFundMe to help.