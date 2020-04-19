Wynn Resorts unveils health and safety plan for reopening

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2018, file photo shows the Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas. A former beauty salon director who went public about sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn is suing Wynn Resorts and executives, alleging they invaded his privacy and spied on him at his next job in a bid to undercut his accounts. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Resorts has not yet announced a date to reopen its properties, but in preparing to do so, the company has unveiled a health and safety plan.

In a statement posted on their website, Wynn announced that it has developed a “comprehensive health safety program” detailed in a 20-page summary.

“We have worked closely with a team of leading medical and public health professions on a program that is based on the most effective health safety practices available and, just as important, is clear and transparent to our guests.” Wynn Resorts

The health safety program includes daily health practices for employees including:

temperature checks,

wearing PPEs,

physical distancing by at least six feet,

using hand sanitizer,

hourly hand washing

More employee responsibilities are further explained in the plan.

The program also details how guests will be treated. According to the plan, a Wynn security officer will greet every visitor. Guests will be screened, asked to use hand sanitizer and wear a mask, which the resort will provide.

Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox also released six steps that outline his ideas of reopening:

In order to be able to recover and reopen in Las Vegas, this is what I believe are the right steps to take: 1. The Governor’s appointed Task Force should be focused on COVID-19 testing capabilities and

safely reopening the economy. 2. Reopen parts of the local Nevada economy in early May. Begin with reduced occupancy,

physical distancing measures in place, temperature checks and no large gatherings. We all

need to wear a mask. Wearing a mask is uncomfortable; however, it will allow our economy to

reopen faster. 3. Follow the data provided by a team of modeling experts tracking benchmarks based on the

following criteria:

a. Increases in COVID-19 testing velocity.

b. Hospitalizations and deaths per million should not exceed the national average over any

sustained period.

c. Hospital critical care bed availability should be reserved based on a ratio of current

COVID-19 patients in the event of a spike.

d. Full transparent data should be public, web based and accessible to anyone. 4. Assuming in mid- to late-May we are still in line with the benchmarks, slowly begin to reopen

the Las Vegas strip with extensive safety measures in place. 5. Monitor the data every day. If we need to, marginally pull back or move forward.

Wynn was one of the first properties to close before Gov. Sisolak issued the closure of all nonessential businesses in March.

The company announced soon after the closures that they would pay all of their 15,000 full-time and part-time employees for 60 days, through May 15.

Wynn Resorts says it is costing them approximately $3 million per day, or $180 million for two months, to pay their employees.

The company has not yet announced a date to reopen.