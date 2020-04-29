Wynn Resorts, UMC partner to test employees of Wynn Resorts for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All Wynn Resorts employees in Las Vegas will have access to free COVID-19 testing, according to a news release from Wynn Resorts Las Vegas.

The resort announced it has partnered with UMC and will be able to get tested at UMC designated locations around the Las Vegas valley starting the week of May 4th. Wynn Resorts said as it works with government officials to determine a reopening date, it will also set up on-site testing for employees who want to be tested.

According to the news release. UMC’s investment in a new lab will allow it to perform thousands of tests per day.

“This enhanced testing capability and expanded contact tracing, combined with newly available tracking of benchmarks, are exactly the tools we need to keep our employees safe, our community secure, and eventually welcome tourists back to Las Vegas,” said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts.

“We are extremely proud to be able to share UMC’s laboratory and testing capabilities with our neighbors at Wynn Resorts. A vibrant tourism destination relies on our expert healthcare system to care for all who live in and visit Las Vegas, and we look forward to working alongside Wynn Resorts to bring us all back together again,” said UMC CEO Mason VanHouweling.

Wynn also announced that 70 team members from its Wynn Teleservices Call Center will assist the Clark County Commission with its ramped up contact tracing efforts.