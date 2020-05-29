Wynn Resorts to temporarily furlough some employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Resorts will temporarily furlough employees who work in outlets not yet allowed to reopen. These include Le Reve, Poker Room and nightclubs.

“Outlets which are closed and not permitted to reopen on June 4 and for which a reopening date is uncertain, will have employees placed on temporary furlough, with full benefits,” a spokeswoman confirmed to 8 News Now.

Wynn began reopening some of its offerings on May 18, beginning with the golf club. The company announced the reopening of its hotel towers, casino and all restaurants on June 4.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said gaming properties would be allowed to welcome back guests on June 4 as part of Phase 2 in Nevada’s “Roadmap to Recovery.”