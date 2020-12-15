Wynn Resorts says union move will force layoffs on Jan. 11

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Resorts warned employees on Monday that layoffs could be coming as early as Jan. 11.

In a letter to Culinary and Bartenders Union employees, Wynn management explained that the union has demanded that full-time employees work their full 40-hour schedules.

Wynn will comply, at the cost of some jobs. During the pandemic, Wynn had been reducing hours for employees in order to avoid layoffs.

“When we re-opened, we believed it was in the best interests of our employees and their families to keep as many of our staff working as possible, even if it meant each individual worked fewer hours,” the letter states.

“We believe this approach is the right one, as did the Culinary Union up to about a month ago.”

The union backed off its original demand for immediate compliance, and gave Wynn until Jan. 11 to comply.

The Culinary Union issued a statement Tuesday in response, urging Wynn Resorts to follow the lead of MGM Resorts and Caesars in agreements forged with the union that ensured continuing health care through March, 2021.

Culinary Secretary-Treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline contends Wynn has taken advantage of the flexibility extended in negotiations with Culinary, and left workers without health coverage.

“Because Wynn Resorts did not extend health care like most of the Strip, regrettably nearly 1,000 Wynn Resorts workers have lost health care coverage on Oct. 31, 2020 and hundreds more are struggling, while Culinary and Bartenders Union members on the Strip have their health care secured to March 1, 2021 and beyond,” Argüello-Kline said.

But the Wynn letter says the union has left them no choice.

“We thank the Union for their decision to delay imposing this change on our employees until after the holidays. We will, however, begin the process of rebidding schedules so we can comply with the “fewer employees working more” program on January 11, 2021,” according to Wynn Resorts.

Wynn notes that no employees had filed a complaint prior to the union action.

The Wynn letter describes a difference in approach to managing their properties like “a family,” in which everyone is willing to sacrifice for others.

During the 75-day shutdown at Wynn properties, employees were paid in full. Before the pandemic, Wynn employed about 15,000 people in Nevada, and more than 30,000 companywide at properties including Massachusetts and Macau.