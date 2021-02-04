Wynn Resorts reports rise in room reservations over past 10 days

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although Wynn Resorts is reporting that its revenue was down nearly 60% last quarter compared to the same time in 2019, there is a glimmer of hope.

When it comes to room reservations right now, and later on into 2021, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Wynn Resorts says bookings per night have nearly doubled, going from 800 bookings per night in November and December to almost 1,600 just in the past 10 days.

The resort says this is in line with recent data showing a slight decline in Nevada’s test positivity rate and daily case numbers.

Once restrictions are loosened further, Wynn says it will be able to utilize its 400,000-square-foot convention center that opened at the beginning of 2020 — and has never been used.

There are roughly 170,000 convention room nights on the books for the second half of this year.

Wynn CEO Matt Maddox says while there is still a long way to go in Las Vegas, it’s clear to him that people are ready to travel and have some fun.

“For Super Bowl, we’re going to be at almost 50% occupancy, the first time since October, with over 1,000 casino customers coming, which is significantly more than we had for New Years Eve,” Maddox said.

Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox.

This month, Wynn will open its COVID-19 testing lab, which can process 5,000-7,000 tests a day.

Wynn says the lab, along with its vaccination center, will give customers the ability to have a “health passport.”

Maddox says this will be an advantage for Wynn Resorts going forward to keep current groups on, and attract more guests.

While there is an uptick in business, Encore at Wynn is still operating on a reduced schedule — open only five days and four nights a week.

At this point, Wynn is not able to determine when that will be lifted.