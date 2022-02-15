Wynn Resorts report high earnings, travelers returning to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In Wynn Resorts quarterly call Tuesday, the company announced it will be selling its east coast real estate assets — Encore Boston Harbor for $1.70 billion.

The announcement comes alongside reports from the resort that hotel occupancy for Encore Boston Harbor reached 86% in their fourth quarter, and reached 91% on the weekends.

Although Omicron and bad weather temporarily disrupted the resort’s performance in January, it reports increased operating hours since September 2021, and a booking pace that has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Revenue from the last quarter of 2021 was $1.05 billion, an increase of more than 53% from from 2020.

According to Wynn Resorts CEO Craig Billings, the fourth quarter of 2021 was an “absolute stunner,” as customers were “traveling and spending again with a vengeance” after being cooped up during the pandemic.

Billings said that Wynn Resorts will continue to operate the property, that the agreement is intended to benefit the company and the experience it offers its customers, and that employees will not be impacted.

The assets will be sold to Realty Income as part of a sale-leaseback transaction, essentially a contract between Wynn Resorts and Realty Income where then Realty Income will obtain the asset from Wynn Resorts and enter into another contract to lease the asset back to the Wynn Resorts.

In its quarterly meeting discussing the resort’s 2021 end of year performance, Billings said that the decision will provide long-term capital for the business and drive Encore Boston Harbor to higher levels of performance.

According to a release from the resort, the property will retain its 13-acre developable land assemblage in Everett, MA, on a portion of which it plans to conduct an expansion project that is expected to include additional parking along with other non-gaming amenities.

The agreement is expected to be completed near the end of 2022.