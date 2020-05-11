Wynn Resorts offers exclusive VIP package to raise funds for ALL IN Challenge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A private jet, a two-night stay in an exclusive villa, round-the-clock butler, meeting a Wynn Resorts headliner and being treated like “Las Vegas royalty” are just some of the highlights of a special VIP package that will be auctioned off to raise money to fight hunger.

According to a Wynn Las Vegas news release, CEO Matt Maddox created the package after he was challenged by Michael Rubin, the founder and executive chairman of Fanatics, to take part in his ALL IN Challenge to raise money to feed the hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package will be auctioned off to increase donations and there will be two winners who can bring others with them. The starting bid is $50,000.

“I accept the ALL IN challenge and I am ‘all in’ to help defeat food insecurity in America,” said Maddox. “Wynn Las Vegas may be closed, but it won’t always be, and when it’s time to come back, I believe Las Vegas will be bigger, bolder, and more audacious than ever. We’re offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Wynn that is an invitation to become Las Vegas royalty.”

Wynn’s exclusive package offers a collection of the resort’s most exclusive luxuries, including some that money can’t typically buy.

The ALL IN Challenge has raised $38 million to date and is aiming to become the largest digital fundraising movement in history by bringing together preeminent entertainers, athletes, business titans, and more to donate prized possessions or create once-in-a-lifetime experiences, according to the news release.

All of the money raised will go to Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry, and America’s Food Fund, which is directly benefiting Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.