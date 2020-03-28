Wynn Resorts now up to more than $2.5M in total donations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Friday, Wynn Resorts announced they donated about $1.75 million in essential supplies to local Las Vegas and Boston medical facilities and nonprofits. Then, by the end of the day Friday, they upped their total by almost another million.

In total, Wynn Resorts has donated more than $2.5 million worth of goods to medical facilities and nonprofits.

Here’s a breakdown of their donations:

240,000 N-95 equivalent CDC-approved respirator masks

600,000 surgical masks

500,000 pairs of medical gloves

Thousands of medical gowns to hospitals throughout Las Vegas

Thousands of protective gloves and surgical masks to local nursing homes and law enforcement facilities

175 pallets of food, valued at $750,000 to 15 food banks in Las Vegas and three in Boston

The Wynn Employee Foundation also announced they have donated $100,000 to the Three Square food bank in Las Vegas and $25,000 to the Bread of Life food bank in Boston.

“Our support will only continue to rise as we identify new ways to fill financial and supply chain gaps in our home communities,” said Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox. “We are working together with the medical community and charitable partners to ensure we are providing meaningful help where it matters the most.”