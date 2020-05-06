Wynn Resorts extends pay, benefits through May 31 for 15,000 employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Resorts will pay full- and part-time employees through the end of May as Las Vegas looks for an opportunity to reopen businesses closed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

A news release Wednesday reports that Wynn Resorts will spend $250 million to keep paychecks and benefits going out during the pandemic. Businesses are reopening for curbside commerce, but Las Vegas appears to be much further away from opening casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s stay home orders remain in effect through May 15. He has said all casino reopenings will go through the state’s Gaming Control Board.

“We have been working closely with state and local officials, gaming control boards, and leading public health professionals to determine how to safely reopen,” said Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox.

CEO, Matt Maddox, gives an important update on plans to extend full pay for all employees through May 31, providing testing for every Wynn employee, and for safely reopening our resorts. #WynnStrong #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/9NSd8prn3i — Wynn Las Vegas (@WynnLasVegas) May 6, 2020

In addition to Wynn and Encore, the company is also paying employees at their resort near Boston.

Salaried, hourly and part-time employees will reach 75 days of extended benefits on May 31, the news release notes. The continued pay “includes the average tip compliance rate or distributed tips/tokes for tipped employees,” the company said.

In addition to the payroll continuance, the Company recently announced a partnership with University Medical Center (UMC) that allows all employees of Wynn Las Vegas to have access to testing for the COVID-19 virus at no cost to the employee. The company has also actively donated PPE in Las Vegas and Boston.