Wynn Resorts: Employees will not suffer pay loss if diagnosed with coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Resorts announced Tuesday it plans to continue to pay any employee who is diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to a statement on its website, Wynn Resorts said any employee diagnosed with the virus would be placed on Medical Leave of Absence and would be paid for the duration of their physician-mandated treatment.

Wynn Resorts also instituted a new sick leave policy which offers five paid sick days to ensure ill employees remain at home, adding employees are prohibited from reporting to work if they have a disease or illness that can be transmitted to others.

Wynn Resorts said it’s also monitoring the virus and taking precautions such as placing hand sanitizer throughout public areas and back of house locations and cleaning frequently touched areas multiple times a day. Employees are also being instructed to wash hands frequently and table game employees must wash hands after every break before returning to a game.

The resort is working with the CDC and Southern Nevada Health District as well as an independent consultant at Georgetown University Medical Center.